Nice Weather For Labor Day Weekend!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to be in control across much of the northeast. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with areas of patchy fog. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to the mid 50s with light westerly winds.

At the upper levels of the atmosphere, a trough will be moving out by the end of the week and a ridge will be sliding in just in time for the weekend. This will help to keep conditions mostly dry & MUCH warmer than they have been. This ridge is expected to stick around into next week meaning drier & warmer than normal conditions should be expected.

Your Labor Day Weekend forecast looks gorgeous! Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and highs that will reach the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. By late Saturday night there will be an isolated chance of showers although it looks like most locations will remain dry. A few more clouds are expected Sunday, but it will still be a nice day as highs will be in the 70s & 80s. An isolated chance for showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. Most of us will remain dry. We begin to see the effects of the ridge by Labor Day as lots of sunshine is expected with temperatures that will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s. While temperatures continue to rise, the humidity will also rise. Starting Sunday, dew points will begin to hit the low 60s and will climb through most of next week.

Even warmer highs are anticipated by the middle part of next week as some inland communities could have highs reaching the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Light westerly winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few evening showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Southerly breeze gusting up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s. An isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Humid makes a return.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 80s with a few 90s possible inland. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s a few low 90s possible. Humid.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or storm will be possible across the north.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.