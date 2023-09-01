Man accused of killing couple in front of kids in Westbrook tells judge he’s not guilty by insanity

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - In what many have called a shocking case because of the random nature of the crime, Marcel LaGrange is accused of shooting to death Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter while they sat in their car in a Westbrook parking lot back in June. LaGrange did not know the victims.

LaGrange was arraigned on Thursday.

The couple’s children - 11-year-old old Mason and 7-year-old Matti Belle - witnessed the shooting from the back seat. Neither were hurt.

LaGrange is charged with two counts of murder and attempted murder. Court papers reveal that 11-year-old Mason told police that LaGrange shot at him but missed because the boy ducked.

Police said they arrived on the scene as LaGrange was firing at the mother. Police chased the suspect who had assaulted a 75-year-old man during the pursuit, police said. By-standers eventually tackled LaGrange, who was eventually arrested.In court Thursday, when a judge asked how he was going plead, LeGrange said “I’m not guilty. Not guilty by reason of insanity.” His attorney also added, “not criminally responsible.”

The hearing was conducted over a Zoom call. Prosecutors said due the nature of the crime, LaGrange is being held at the state’s maximum security facility, the Maine State Prison in Warren. Officials said typically, a defendant would be held at the county jail.The children are now living with relatives in Texas. When their grandfather, Jeff McKinney, came to Maine to pick up the children shortly after the murders, he thanked those people who tried to help and called this incident “an evil, hateful slaughter.”If convicted, LaGrange faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

