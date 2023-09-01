AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show is back in Augusta this weekend.

The two-day event at the Civic Center starts tomorrow morning at 10.

Organizers say there are over 95 vendors showcasing their products.

And -- remember, this is the Odd and Unusual Show -- so anything from skulls to jewelry, weird and wild arts and craft and more can be found there.

We spoke to one business owner who tells us when he heard about the event, he knew it was the right place for him.

“Other than just like the standard human stuff, I do have some tribal artifacts from different tribal, different tribes from around the world. I have some headhunted skulls. I have some other pieces that are used in the tribe for decorating and Burkus skulls and ancestor skulls as well, some Aboriginal pieces,” Chad Niles, owner of dead man’s Curio said.

“I hope that they they learn that just because it’s odd and unusual, doesn’t mean it’s not cool. Like, I’m looking around and I’m seeing so many different artists, so many different things, so much talent. And this is one of the very few places that you’re going to see the talent you’re going to see this weekend,” Alison Beaulieu, a vendor at the show said.

If you can’t make it tomorrow -- the event continues on Sunday from 10am to 6.

