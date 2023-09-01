Lubec man pleads guilty to murder and solicitation charges

Paul DeForest
Paul DeForest(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A Lubec man pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing his girlfriend last year.

Paul DeForest, 67, pleaded guilty to murder and criminal solicitation.

He was arrested in Virginia last January for the murder of 58-year-old Eva Cox.

Her body was found in the trunk of a car near their home on Jim’s Head Road.

In July, DeForest was indicted in Hancock county on criminal solicitation arson charges.

According to the indictment, DeForest was transferred to Hancock County Jail last December where he approached another inmate about committing arson.

DeForest will be sentenced this month.

