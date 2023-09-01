Eastport’s Salmon Festival returns this weekend

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Eastport is celebrating the end of summer with a festival paying homage to local resources.

The Salmon Festival makes its return this Labor Day Weekend for its 35th year.

At the center of the festival is the Atlantic Salmon, raised in the waters of Passamaquoddy Bay.

There will be plenty of salmon and other seafood available, live music, a fishing derby, boat rides, and more.

Organizers say this event gives the local economy a boost every year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.