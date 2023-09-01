Eastport’s Salmon Festival returns this weekend

Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival
Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Eastport is celebrating the end of summer with a festival paying homage to local resources.

The Salmon Festival makes its return this Labor Day Weekend for its 35th year.

At the center of the festival is the Atlantic Salmon, raised in the waters of Passamaquoddy Bay.

There will be plenty of salmon and other seafood available, live music, a fishing derby, boat rides, and more.

Organizers say this event gives the local economy a boost every year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Friday night football: Lawrence vs Bangor live 4:30 pm
5 things to do this weekend
USDA announces $300 million to help underserved farmers
Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival
Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival takes place this weekend