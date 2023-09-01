Driver injured in rollover crash in Cross Lake

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS LAKE, Maine (WABI) - A man was seriously injured after his vehicle rolled over into an embankment in Cross Lake.

Maine State Police were called to a crash on Caribou Road around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

According to troopers, Curtis Deschaine of Wallagrass was heading south when he lost control of his vehicle.

Officials believe Deschaine may have been driving too fast and hydroplaned.

The Jeep he was in rolled over multiple times before landing in the embankment.

Deschaine was taken to a hospital in Fort Kent, then later flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was in serious but stable condition at last report.

