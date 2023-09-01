Cayford Orchards in Skowhegan now open to the public

Cayford Orchards in Skowhegan now open to the public
Cayford Orchards in Skowhegan now open to the public(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Today is opening day for Cayford Orchards in Skowhegan.

The six generation family farm grows 1200 trees on 18 acres of land.

Heather Davis and her husband Jason own the farm.

Heather says they have over 70 different types of apples and many of them ready to be picked.

People can stop by, grab a bag -- the size of their choice and either go out to pick their apples or choose from the ones in the store.

While it may have been a challenging season for farmers this year, Heather says they still have great crops to choose from.

“I mean, it’s been a challenging season, but I feel like every year has its challenges. I mean, that’s what we do as farmers and we adapt and we figure them out and we move forward. Yes, it’s been wetter than we’d like to be. But on that side, the apples are huge. Some stuff that we’re not going to pick for another month is already at full size. And so now we just hoped for some cooler nights to bring on some color and start changing some of those starches to sugars and develop their flavors a little more. And here we go,” Heather said.

They open everyday from nine to five until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

USDA announces 45 loans and grants to Maine agriculture producers, rural small businesses
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show is back in Augusta this weekend
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show is back in Augusta this weekend
gavel
Waterville man sentenced for drug possession
Mobilize Recovery launch national recovery month in Maine
Mobilize Recovery launch national recovery month in Maine