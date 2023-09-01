Cayford Orchards in Skowhegan now open to the public

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Today is opening day for Cayford Orchards in Skowhegan.

The six generation family farm grows 1200 trees on 18 acres of land.

Heather Davis and her husband Jason own the farm.

Heather says they have over 70 different types of apples and many of them ready to be picked.

People can stop by, grab a bag -- the size of their choice and either go out to pick their apples or choose from the ones in the store.

While it may have been a challenging season for farmers this year, Heather says they still have great crops to choose from.

“I mean, it’s been a challenging season, but I feel like every year has its challenges. I mean, that’s what we do as farmers and we adapt and we figure them out and we move forward. Yes, it’s been wetter than we’d like to be. But on that side, the apples are huge. Some stuff that we’re not going to pick for another month is already at full size. And so now we just hoped for some cooler nights to bring on some color and start changing some of those starches to sugars and develop their flavors a little more. And here we go,” Heather said.

They open everyday from nine to five until Thanksgiving.

