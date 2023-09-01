A Beautiful Stretch of Weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Friday looks fantastic as high pressure continues to build into the area providing us with another day featuring lots of sunshine. After a cool start, temperatures will warm nicely with highs reaching the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds will lead to another cool night tonight with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s.

The nice weather continues this weekend as high pressure dominates. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. A weak upper-level disturbance is forecast to move through Saturday night into Sunday and could trigger a few isolated showers mainly across the north otherwise a dry forecast is expected through at least the middle of next week. High pressure will slide to our south and east as the weekend progresses. This will gradually usher warmer, more humid air into the region Sunday and more so as we head into early next week. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Dew points will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday too. Labor Day Monday will be warm and humid under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will top off in the mid-70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will be in the mid-60s. Rinse and repeat for Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected along with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Humidity on Tuesday should feel pretty tropical with dew points forecast to be in the mid-60s to near 70°.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 69°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 46°-53°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°, coolest coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Labor Day: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

