One arrested after man found dead in Madison cemetery

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man is charged with murder in connection with the death of an Anson man.

State Police say they arrested Roland Flood, 61, Friday.

Mark Trabue, 57, was found dead inside his vehicle at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison in July.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

State police say Flood lived with Trabue in Anson shortly before the murder.

Trabue’s cause of death is not being released at this time.

Flood is being held at Somerset County Jail.

