Woman accused of attacking man with axe, charged with aggravated assault
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - A Cushing woman is accused of attacking a man with an axe.
According to the Courier-Gazette, Sherry Hart, 53, is charged with aggravated assault.
The newspaper says the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called Tuesday night to a house on Prior Lane for a man being struck by an axe.
They say he was injured but not taken to the hospital.
The paper says Hart appeared in court Wednesday, and a judge set bail at $10,000.
