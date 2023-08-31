Woman accused of attacking man with axe, charged with aggravated assault

CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - A Cushing woman is accused of attacking a man with an axe.

According to the Courier-Gazette, Sherry Hart, 53, is charged with aggravated assault.

The newspaper says the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called Tuesday night to a house on Prior Lane for a man being struck by an axe.

They say he was injured but not taken to the hospital.

The paper says Hart appeared in court Wednesday, and a judge set bail at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.