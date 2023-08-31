Sunny, Breezy & Comfy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through this evening for the Midcoast Region through Coastal Hancock & Washington Counties for the potential of some coastal splashover and moderate to strong rip currents. The greatest concern will come at the time of high tide today which is around 11:27AM.

High pressure will build into the area today providing us with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. The pressure gradient tightens up a bit today too which will result in a gusty northwest wind up to 25-30 MPH at times. This will usher drier, more comfortable air into the region as the day progresses. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, temperatures will be cool as they fall into the 40s for most spots, a few 30s will be possible across the far north.

Our Friday looks fantastic with sunshine and more seasonable temps with highs in the low to mid-70s. The nice weather continues this weekend as high pressure dominates. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. A weak upper-level disturbance is forecast to move through Saturday night into Sunday and could trigger a few isolated showers mainly across the north otherwise a dry forecast is expected through at least the middle of next week.

High pressure will slide to our south and east as the weekend progresses. This will gradually usher warmer, more humid air into the region Sunday and more so as we head into early next week. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Dew points will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday too. Labor Day Monday will be warm and humid under mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will top off in the mid-70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will be in the mid-60s.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Highs between 64°-74°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 41°-51°. Winds will become light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-76°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, warm & humid. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

