Should Trump be disqualified from 2024 ballot: Maine joins discussion

Donald Trump(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WABI News Desk and WMTW
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Maine - Officials in several states are debating whether former President Donald Trump can be disqualified from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment which bars anyone from serving as president if they took an oath to uphold the Constitution and engaged in an insurrection or rebellion.

Trump is under indictment for the January 6th Capitol riot.

Maine appears to have joined the discussion following a statement from Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Attorney General Aaron Frey.

They say, quote:

“Our offices are working together to research and analyze the legal requirements for ballot access, including presidential ballot access, as we do prior to every major election.

Any decisions about ballot access will be made dispassionately at the proper time in accordance with the laws and the Constitution, which will be our sole consideration.”

Maine GOP Chairman Joel Stetkis said in response they are prepared to take action to defend all republican candidates as Mainers should be allowed to vote for their preferred candidate.

