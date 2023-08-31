Screening of “Pet Semetary” was historical society’s most popular event in recent memory

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 2,000 people attended a recent showing of Stephen King’s “Pet Semetary” in Bangor.

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the movie’s filming, the Bangor Historical Society decided to plan a screening at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Organizers say their jaws hit the ground when they realized the level of interest.

While they planned to sell tickets at the door, they feared the crowd would overflow into the surrounding gravesites. In order to be respectful, they switched gears and sold tickets online ahead of time.

Those 2,100 tickets sold out in minutes.

The event’s popularity has the historical society already thinking about the future.

“We’re definitely going to be doing something next year. It’s not something that we’re going to be able to do this year. We’re not sure if it’s going to be “Pet Semetary” again, or a different Stephen King movie, or a series of movies. But we’ve learned so much from the popularity of this event, how to make things much more streamlined and how to make it bigger and better every year. But we’re definitely going to be planning some big events in the cemetery for movies next year,” said Matt Bishop, curator and operations manager, Bangor Historical Society.

Bishop says he heard of some attendees coming from out-of-state and even as far as Canada for the screening.

