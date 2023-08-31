Report shows 2022 tourism to Acadia National Park gave big boost to local economy

Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park(Mark Rediker)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A new report from the National Park Service estimates Acadia National Park had nearly 4 million visits last year, providing $479 million to the local economy.

That spending supported nearly 6,700 jobs in the Bar Harbor area and had a cumulative benefit of $691 million.

The report also shows $23.9 billion in direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park.

This spending supported hundreds of thousands of jobs nationally.

As for the economics of visitor spending, the report says the lodging sector had the highest direct effects with $9 billion in economic output nationally.

