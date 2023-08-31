Recipe for success! Northport bakery donates thousands to Belfast Soup Kitchen

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County business is following through on its promise to help the community.

A few months ago, we told you about The Scone Goddess in Northport.

Owner Veronica Stubbs created a special Savor Maine line to raise money for different causes around the area. All sales of the lavender lemon cream scone mix benefited the Belfast Soup Kitchen.

The big check presentation happened Thursday.

Alongside First National Bank, The Scone Goddess handed over a check for $3,320.

Stubbs says she sold 500 bags of the scone mix and is grateful for the community’s support of their neighbors.

“The Scone Goddess is so thrilled to have partnered with our friends at First National Bank in support of the Belfast Soup Kitchen. Our community is so important to us and we are humbled by the response of our customers in support of their neighbors. Thank you!” said Stubbs.

“First National Bank was proud to co-brand this scone mix with the Scone Goddess. It is a true sense of what can happen when businesses and non-profits work together for the common good of the community,” said Michelle Curtis, vice president, business development officer, First National Bank.

“The Belfast Soup Kitchen is proud to partner with First National Bank who supports non-profit organizations and local businesses across Maine, like The Scone Goddess. We are honored to be associated with Veronic Stubbs, who uses her talent to showcase local ingredients in her mixes, such as the Premium Lavender Lemon Scone mix. The sale of this limited edition benefited our neighbors across Waldo County to fight food insecurity. We are proud to be partnering with both of them to support our community!” said Cherie Merrill, executive director, Belfast Soup Kitchen.

