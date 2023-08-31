MSAD 31 schools closed Thursday due to potential threat, back in session Friday

Darcie Fournier, superintendent, statement
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The superintendent of MSAD 31 has put out more information about the incident that led to them to close schools Thursday.

According to the superintendent, a potential threat was made against Hichborn Middle School.

In order to give authorities proper time to investigate, they closed all district schools Thursday.

The superintendent said in her statement “Please know that we take these threats seriously....Regardless of how prepared we are as a district to respond to emergency situations, we also understand that these incidents are frightening to students, parents, and staff”

Officials have determined while the investigation is still ongoing, it will be safe for all schools to be back in session Friday.

The superintendent says school counselors are available for anyone who may need to talk.

MSAD 31 serves the Howland and Enfield area.

