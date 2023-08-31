Man accused of hitting several Maine State Troopers faces judge

Tyler Croston did not enter a plea Wednesday
Tyler Croston, 24, did not enter a plea. He was held on $250,000 cash bail on the charges related to this case and ordered to not use alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs. He was also ordered not to drive a vehicle. (WMTW)(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Westbrook man accused of crashing into three Maine State Police Troopers and a trooper recruit in Hollis Sunday night made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Tyler Croston, 24, did not enter a plea. He was held on $250,000 cash bail on the charges related to this case and ordered to not use alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs. He was also ordered not to drive a vehicle.

Police have said there is evidence that Croston was driving under the influence of marijuana when he hit the troopers along Route 202.

Croston was already out on bail on an unrelated case out of Cumberland County. Prosecutors said that case also involves substance abuse.

Croston is due back in court in December in connection with the Hollis case.

