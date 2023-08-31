Man accused of armed robbery and attempted abduction faces charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of an armed robbery and attempted abduction at a Bangor store back in June has been indicted by a grand jury

Jeremy Clifford, 29, is facing several charges including kidnapping, robbery, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon

According to police, Clifford walked into Circle K on Broadway, threatened the clerk with a weapon, attempted to abduct them.

They say the clerk pushed the panic button to alert police.

The clerk was able to get away, but Clifford allegedly stole the clerk’s vehicle.

Clifford was taken into custody the next day in Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.