Mallory Drayer, Jayde Temby form new Maine goalkeeping duo

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Freshman goalkeeper Jayde Temby is stepping right into playing for the Maine Black Bears.

She comes to Orono all the way from Melbourne, Australia.

It’s a big change of scenery, but Maine’s been a program that’s brought on talented international players before.

“Oh, it is so different. I had so many different questions from home. I just feel like I’m living the absolute dream doing what I love playing hockey, and meeting new people. We’re finally back at school now, so it’s just coming along nice and smoothly,” said Temby.

“We’ve had some good success with other international players on the team. I think someone like Poppy Lambert and Tereze Holubcova have a lot of experience. They can help our younger, international players as well,” said Josette Babineau, head coach.

Temby joins a Maine roster that features 12 more international players.

She’s part of a new look in net with Mia Borley’s incredible Maine career now over.

The Black Bears are featuring a goalkeeping tandem of fifth year Mallory Drayer and Temby.

“Jayde’s just been awesome. She and I have been getting along together really well. We’ve been supporting each other. Everybody has some off days. She’s been good to push me and vice versa,” said Drayer.

“She’s been so welcoming. The whole team has been welcoming, but as Mal and I are so close together all the time, it’s unreal to have someone as supportive as her,” said Temby.

Drayer and Temby have formed a helpful team.

“When we’re not in, we both stand behind the cage and watch what the other person’s doing. We both have a good thing going where we see something that maybe someone else doesn’t see. We let each other know what we’re missing,” said Drayer.

“Mal played on grass, and I played a lot on AstroTurf at home. Mal is far more aggressive than I am, and I’m definitely learning to step out of my comfort zone and be like her,” said Temby.

They’ve split appearances by half so far, but full-game starts are on the table.

“We’ve been discussing if this weekend would be a weekend to potentially try to give them a full game. But I think at this point, we’ll probably still decide to split them this weekend,” said Josette Babineau, head coach.

“Just to see what Mal’s done or vice versa is good to warm up at halftime and step out onto the field,” said Temby.

“It’s just a lot of fun to get to be here with her. Running off the field and high fiving her when she’s jumping on is just a lot of good energy all around,” said Drayer.

Maine hosts Boston University on Friday at 2 p.m. and Ohio on Sunday at Noon.

