Maine’s community colleges see enrollment increase

File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor
File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s community colleges are seeing an increase in enrollment this fall.

According to the Community College System, early fall enrollment is up 18%

The system says this is due in part to the scholarship program that awards high school graduates free community college as well as expanded programs.

They say they were also able to add 200 seats to nursing programs across the state and lifted their COVID vaccine requirement.

