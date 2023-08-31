Maine’s community colleges see enrollment increase

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s community colleges are seeing an increase in enrollment this fall.

According to the Community College System, early fall enrollment is up 18%

The system says this is due in part to the scholarship program that awards high school graduates free community college as well as expanded programs.

They say they were also able to add 200 seats to nursing programs across the state and lifted their COVID vaccine requirement.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.