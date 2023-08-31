Maine receives millions to cut climate pollution and build clean energy

Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving $3 million to help fund the development of plans to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies.

The money is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region One’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Program.

It’s made possible thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Governor Mills’ Office of Policy, Innovation and Future applied for these funds on behalf of the state and is among 46 states across the nation that will be receiving up to $3 million in planning grant funds.

