Maine inn named fourth best bed and breakfast in U.S.

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A lush yard with waterfront views, cozy furnishings, and great service.

That’s how Pilgrim’s Inn earned fourth place in USA Today’s 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in the country.

“We were nominated by one of their travel experts, and then the whole country could go to vote,” explains co-owner Lindsay Schmurr of the process. “So, there was about a month of voting, and people could vote every day. And we got all our friends and families and all the wonderful people of the Internet to vote for us, and we got to number four!”

While Lindsay and her husband became the inn’s new owners two years ago, the building has a rich longstanding history in Deer Isle.

“The inn was built in 1793, and it was built as a family home for the family that ran the mill out back here on Mill Pond. And then, his granddaughters turned it into the inn called the Ark in the 1800s. So, it has been an inn since the late 1800s and pretty much continuously running since then,” says Schmurr.

Beyond the homey feel of Pilgrim’s suites and common rooms, the top-notch food they serve at the Whale’s Rib Tavern definitely helped secure their spot as top five B&Bs.

“Obviously breakfast is included with your stay being part of a bed and breakfast. We give you a gourmet breakfast every morning, and in the evening, you can come back to have a chef-prepared delicious meal every night!”

What ultimately got Pilgrim’s Inn on USA Today’s list were the voters. For a place made for visitors, what does Pilgrim’s mean to the local community?

“This building and especially the Whale’s Rib Tavern has been a part of this community,” states Schmurr. “Yes, we are a huge tourist destination, but people live on this island all year, and they need a fantastic place to go, a place they feel like they can come to and enjoy and relax.”

“The community has just been so welcoming and helpful, and, of course, they were so happy for us, and I feel like it will really catch on when people hear next year. It’s going to be crazy busy.”

