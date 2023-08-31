Maine correctional official, Florida woman indicted for alleged scheme involving state funds

Gerald Merrill and Melanie High
Gerald Merrill and Melanie High(Penobscot County Jail/ Broward County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine correctional official and a Florida woman have been indicted by a grand jury for their alleged involvement in a scheme using state funds to purchase products from certain vendors in exchange for illegal kickback payments.

Gerald Merrill, 61, of Abbot and Melanie High, 67, of Oakland Park, Florida are both facing charges of theft and bribery.

High is accused of bribing Merrill.

Court records indicate Merrill made purchases over a decade from companies high controlled.

Merrill was the deputy superintendent of Mountain View Correctional Center and Downeast Correctional Facility

An investigation began after the Maine State Auditor’s Office noticed irregular charges on cards Merrill controlled.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Donald Trump
Should Trump be disqualified from 2024 ballot: Maine joins discussion
Tyler Croston, 24, did not enter a plea. He was held on $250,000 cash bail on the charges...
Man accused of hitting several Maine State Troopers faces judge
Gavel
Maine AG files civil suit against Jonesboro man accused of threatening interracial family
Gavel
Caribou man pleads guilty for conspiring to distribute and possess drugs