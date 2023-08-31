Maine correctional official, Florida woman indicted for alleged scheme involving state funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine correctional official and a Florida woman have been indicted by a grand jury for their alleged involvement in a scheme using state funds to purchase products from certain vendors in exchange for illegal kickback payments.

Gerald Merrill, 61, of Abbot and Melanie High, 67, of Oakland Park, Florida are both facing charges of theft and bribery.

High is accused of bribing Merrill.

Court records indicate Merrill made purchases over a decade from companies high controlled.

Merrill was the deputy superintendent of Mountain View Correctional Center and Downeast Correctional Facility

An investigation began after the Maine State Auditor’s Office noticed irregular charges on cards Merrill controlled.

