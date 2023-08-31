Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself

Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.

Don Goulding Sr., 68, won $1.06 million in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on July 13.

“I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night,” Goulding told Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Goulding, a part-time auto parts delivery driver, said he won around the time of his birthday.

“It was the best birthday present I ever bought myself,” he said in a press conference.

He was so excited to tell a friend who just so happened to be walking by his home at the time he found out he won.

“She was shocked,” he said. “She said, ‘Oh my gosh! I’ve never seen that before.’”

The next day he went back to the store where he bought the winning ticket and told them they “sold a winner last night.”

Goulding said the money will help him with retirement and allow him to go fishing more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
At least 74 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
Over-the-counter Narcan will be on shelves next week. (Credit: CNN, GETTY IMAGES, THE OHIO...
Over-the-counter Narcan will be on shelves next week
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Maine receives millions to cut climate pollution and build clean energy