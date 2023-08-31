High school football is back on WABI TV5
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school football is back on WABI TV5!
It all kicks off Friday night when Lawrence High School travels to Bangor High School to take on the Rams.
Our coverage starts at 7 p.m. on TV5.
You can also stream it with the VUit app or on Vuit.com.
Broadcast schedule:
- Friday, 9/1/23, 7 pm-9:30 pm: Lawrence at Bangor.
- Thursday, 9/7/23, 7 pm -9:30 pm: Belfast at John Bapst (played at UMaine)
- Saturday, 9/16/23, 1 pm-3:30 pm: Winslow at Nokomis
- Friday, 9/22/23, 7 pm-9:30 pm: Maine Central Institute at Hampden Academy
- Friday, 9/29/23, 7 pm-9:30 pm: Skowhegan at Messalonskee
- Saturday, 11/11/23, 1 pm-3:30 pm: Class C North Championship (played at Hampden Academy)
