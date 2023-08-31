BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school football is back on WABI TV5!

It all kicks off Friday night when Lawrence High School travels to Bangor High School to take on the Rams.

Our coverage starts at 7 p.m. on TV5.

You can also stream it with the VUit app or on Vuit.com.

Broadcast schedule:

Friday, 9/1/23, 7 pm-9:30 pm: Lawrence at Bangor.

Thursday, 9/7/23, 7 pm -9:30 pm: Belfast at John Bapst (played at UMaine)

Saturday, 9/16/23, 1 pm-3:30 pm: Winslow at Nokomis

Friday, 9/22/23, 7 pm-9:30 pm: Maine Central Institute at Hampden Academy

Friday, 9/29/23, 7 pm-9:30 pm: Skowhegan at Messalonskee

Saturday, 11/11/23, 1 pm-3:30 pm: Class C North Championship (played at Hampden Academy)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.