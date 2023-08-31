Here’s what you need to know about the RSV vaccine

Maine (WABI) - Summer is winding down and that means flu, COVID, and RSV (Respirator Syncytial Virus) season will be circulating through the air, before we know it.

RSV is a common infection impacting the respiratory system, typically causing mild cold-like symptoms in healthy individuals, however, it can be severe and life-threatening for infants, elderly individuals and those with weakened immune or respiratory conditions.

The CDC is recommending that those over the age of 60 get vaccinated for RSV.

For the first time ever in the U.S., vaccines for all three viruses will be available.

The CDC says in addition to getting vaccinated, people should also try early testing, and in some cases, mask wearing.

Immunizations are conveniently available at Hannaford Supermarkets in-store pharmacies throughout Maine.

Online scheduling is available at Hannaford.com/Pharmacy.

