Harmony Free Fair begins Friday
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - The Harmony Free Fair starts Friday.
The fair runs through Monday, and as always, admission and parking are free!
There are lots of activities every day including truck pulls, a demolition derby, agricultural demonstrations and shows, a midway, and fireworks.
For more information about the fair and the schedule, you can check their Facebook page.
