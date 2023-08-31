Harmony Free Fair begins Friday

Harmony Fair
Harmony Fair(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - The Harmony Free Fair starts Friday.

The fair runs through Monday, and as always, admission and parking are free!

There are lots of activities every day including truck pulls, a demolition derby, agricultural demonstrations and shows, a midway, and fireworks.

For more information about the fair and the schedule, you can check their Facebook page.

