Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County selects sixth partner family

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - The Habitat for Humanity has a mission that looks to build homes for people, build communities and hope.

In Waldo county the local habitat is doing just that yet another family.

Jessica Fish and her four children are the newest partner family and attended the groundbreaking ceremony for their new home in Prospect.

It’s the sixth habitat house being built in Waldo County through the non-profit.

Fish said the process of getting where her and her family are today would be impossible without Habitat.

“This wouldn’t be possible without habitat,” said Fish.

“I just needed that extra amount of help to make it happen. This is a dream come true for us, we wouldn’t have been able to do it on our own so we’re just really thankful and just feel really blessed.”

The vice president of Habitat for Humanity in Waldo said witnessing the shortage of affordable housing has been devastating, especially for the state of Maine.

She’s happy that she’s a part of an organization that assists families with that problem.

“We feel that it is so important for people to have steady and reliable housing,” said Mary Tripp.

“It’s always been important but in this environment it’s even more important and as we think about the partner families that we have, this becomes their forever home and so this is so incredibly important and we are so proud to be a part of it.”

They’ll host a fundraiser called ‘Arts for Humanity’ in late September or early October.

That’s where various artists will spend the weekend painting in different locations across Waldo County and then a live auction will be held on Sunday, October 1.

Proceeds will go directly to the house build fund and efforts toward the opening of their Restore.

One of the artists will be painting a welcoming piece for the Fish family when they settle in.

