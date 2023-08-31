Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League to be honored by Red Sox

BOSTON (WMTW) - First, they were in Gray-New Gloucester, then they went to Williamsport. Now, Maine’s Little League team will be heading to the big leagues for a big honor.

The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League All-Stars have been invited to Fenway Park by the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora called the team’s manager, Brad Shelley, to honor the team on Sept. 23.

Game day will pit the Chicago White Sox against the Red Sox with a 4:10 p.m. start.

The team represented all of New England in the Little League World Series in Williamsport. It’s the first time Maine took the stage since Westbrook won the New England Division Title in 2005.

The team lost to Pennsylvania 5-3 in their second game at the Little League World Series and were eliminated from the tournament.

On their return, Gray-New Gloucester held a parade to honor the team. Maine’s Total Coverage anchor Connor Clement introduced Maine’s hometown team for the celebration by letting them run the bases.

They were then given a plaque and fans were given a chance to take photographs with the team.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.