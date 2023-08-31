Gifford’s plant in Skowhegan hopes to start making ice cream again this fall

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The wait for the return of multiple Gifford’s ice cream flavors should be over soon.

Construction continues on the Gifford’s plant in Skowhegan with hopes of being able to start making ice cream again in October.

The plant had extensive damage due to a fire earlier this year causing many ice cream stands to be without certain flavors.

Gifford’s says these last several months have been tough on them, and they’re looking forward to getting back to normal.

”We’re very thankful for all of our partners, all of our customers being patient and being kind of just understanding that this isn’t the norm. It’s not what anyone wants, but they’ve all been there supporting us, and it’s been very heartwarming to know that people care and understand and are behind us. So, we’re very excited for the day we start making our own ice cream again, get back to normal,” said J.C. Gifford, COO of Gifford’s.

The plant doesn’t have an official date for repairs being 100% completed, but they’re aiming for late 2024.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.