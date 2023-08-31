Dogs taken from alleged animal cruelty situation now available to adopt

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - We have an update regarding the alleged animal cruelty case in East Millinocket we told you about earlier this month.

East Millinocket police tell us that last week, the owners of five of the dogs seized appeared in civil court and got three of them back.

They say Megan Mathis, the owner of the other animals, did not appear for her civil court hearing, so the police department was able to officially get custody of the animals.

Mathis is due in court next week to face an animal cruelty charge.

Police told us Thursday 18 dogs are now available for adoption through Katahdin Kritters, who is working with Penobscot Valley Humane Society.

The cat and the pig that were taken from the home already have found their forever homes.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs, go to Katahdin Kritters’ Facebook page.

