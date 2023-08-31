Dead River Company donates trucks to local community college
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dead River Company made a special donation to a local community college earlier this month.
The company donated two heavy-duty trucks to Eastern Maine Community College’s Commercial Driving and Mechanics programs.
Since 2011, Dead River has donated 18 trucks to the college.
The trucks were picked up in Bucksport a few weeks ago.
Liz Russell, the president of EMCC, says they’re grateful for the donation noting local business support is critical to providing their students with real-world experiences.
