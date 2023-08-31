Blue Hill Fair returning for Labor Day Weekend

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A ‘Down to Earth’ Country Fair is returning for Labor Day weekend.

The Blue Hill Fair gets underway Thursday at 4pm.

It’s dollar day at the fair.

Children 12 and under get in free.

The fair runs through Monday and will have entertainment, attractions, exhibits, and much more.

For more information, you can head to bluehillfair.com.

