Bangor man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman indicted

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman with a hammer in May has been indicted by a grand jury.

Djvan Carter, 45, was arrested in June after spending a few days in the hospital after being shot by a state trooper during the incident.

Carter is facing multiple charges including aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

The scene started as a domestic violence dispute between a man and a female passenger.

Once the vehicle was located in Alton, state police say carter intentionally drove toward officers while the woman was in critical need of medical attention after being beaten with a hammer.

During at court appearance in June, it was revealed Carter served 17 years in a prison out of state for shooting a police officer in 2003.

