Apartment fire that injured Bangor firefighter was set intentionally, officials say

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire at a Bangor apartment building that left a firefighter injured was intentionally set, officials say.

No word yet on how it was set.

Crews responded to the apartment building on Elm Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were inside at the time but made it out safely.

One Bangor firefighter sustained a minor burn injury.

Officials were able to save four kittens.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Bangor Police continue to investigate.

