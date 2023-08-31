Apartment fire that injured Bangor firefighter was set intentionally, officials say

Two people were inside the building at the time but made it out safely.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire at a Bangor apartment building that left a firefighter injured was intentionally set, officials say.

No word yet on how it was set.

Crews responded to the apartment building on Elm Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were inside at the time but made it out safely.

One Bangor firefighter sustained a minor burn injury.

Officials were able to save four kittens.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Bangor Police continue to investigate.

