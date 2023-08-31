30s & 40s Tonight. Gorgeous Weather To Start September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the northeast. Our pressure gradient remains tight and breezy northwest winds will gust up to 30 mph. Winds will taper off after sunset as the high begins to slide overhead. Expect clear skies and light winds overnight which will be ideal for radiational cooling. Lows will range from the mid 30s across northern Maine (patchy frost possible) to the low 50s closer to the coast. Some patchy fog is also likely.

Sunshine will continue into Friday. Expect another nice day with slightly warmer highs and MUCH lighter winds. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the 70s and a westerly wind at 5-15 mph.

At the upper levels of the atmosphere, a trough will be moving out by the end of the week and a ridge will be sliding in just in time for the weekend. This will help to keep conditions mostly dry & MUCH warmer than they have been. This ridge is expected to stick around into next week meaning drier & warmer than normal conditions should be expected.

Your Labor Day Weekend forecast looks gorgeous! Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and highs that will reach the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. By late Saturday night there will be an isolated chance of showers although it looks like most locations will remain dry. A few more clouds are expected Sunday, but it will still be a nice day as highs will be in the 70s & 80s. We begin to see the effects of the ridge by Labor Day as lots of sunshine is expected with temperatures that will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Even warmer highs are anticipated by the middle part of next week as some inland communities could have highs reaching the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear and winds taper off. Patchy fog possible. Lows will range from the mid 30s over far northern Maine to the 40s & 50s elsewhere.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few evening showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Humid makes a return.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 80s with a few 90s possible inland. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s. Humid.

