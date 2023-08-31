The 28th annual Camden Windjammer Festival kicks off Friday
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Camden Windjammer Festival kicks off Friday morning!
The festival runs Friday and Saturday.
There are a lot of events throughout the town including a treasure hunt, a silent auction, a pancake breakfast, lobster crate races, a schooner open-house, and much more!
For more information, you can go to the Camden Windjammer Festival Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.