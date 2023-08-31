The 28th annual Camden Windjammer Festival kicks off Friday

(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Camden Windjammer Festival kicks off Friday morning!

The festival runs Friday and Saturday.

There are a lot of events throughout the town including a treasure hunt, a silent auction, a pancake breakfast, lobster crate races, a schooner open-house, and much more!

For more information, you can go to the Camden Windjammer Festival Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Eastern Maine Community College
Dead River Company donates trucks to local community college
Two people were inside the building at the time but made it out safely.
Apartment fire that injured Bangor firefighter was set intentionally, officials say
Woman accused of attacking man with axe, charged with aggravated assault
Overdose Awareness
Penobscot County Cares hosts online forum