Work underway at site of new restaurant in Bangor

Old Heating Lodge building
Old Heating Lodge building(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Work is underway at the site where a new restaurant will soon be built on Hogan Road in Bangor.

The developers are tearing down the building where the Heating Lodge used to be and are starting from scratch

The land was bought by Charter Foods which also own the KFC/Taco Bell on Broadway and in Brewer.

According to the proposal submitted to the planning board, the plan is to have the restaurant completed by winter of next year.

