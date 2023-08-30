U.S. Coast Guard opens new family housing complex in Washington County

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a new family housing complex in Washington County.

The seven new single family homes are located in Perry.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week in celebration.

These new homes, in addition to the completed Jonesport complex, bring much needed housing options to the Down East crew assigned to Eastport and Jonesport.

