U.S. Coast Guard opens new family housing complex in Washington County

U.S. Coast Guard logo
U.S. Coast Guard logo(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PERRY, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a new family housing complex in Washington County.

The seven new single family homes are located in Perry.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week in celebration.

These new homes, in addition to the completed Jonesport complex, bring much needed housing options to the Down East crew assigned to Eastport and Jonesport.

