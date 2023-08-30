Showers End Early. Dry, Sunny & Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The heaviest rainfall has now moved off into New Brunswick. There will still be the chance for scattered showers & storms as a cold front continues to cross the region. Most of these should end shortly after sunset. The rest of the night will have clearing skies all as an area of high pressure continues to move out of the Great Lakes. Lows will range from the mid 40s across the north to the mid 50s elsewhere. Some patchy fog will be possible but with slightly stronger winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, this could help to prevent fog development.

High pressure will continue to move into the northeast on Thursday. This will produce a tight pressure gradient over the Pine Tree State and will result in breezy WNW winds that at times could gust up to 30 mph. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs that will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. We will continue to deal with maritime impacts as Franklin continues to pass WELL offshore. Dangerous rip currents and high surf is still expected. The impacts of Franklin as well as the Full Moon will also impact high tides and could result in some minor splashover/flooding along the coast.

By Friday, the high will be centered over the region and will bring a perfect late summer day. Expect lots of sunshine with light winds and highs that will be mostly in the 70s with a few spots getting close to 80°.

At the upper levels of the atmosphere, a trough will be moving out by the end of the week and a ridge will be sliding in just in time for the weekend. This will help to keep conditions mostly dry & MUCH warmer than they have been. This ridge is expected to stick around into next week meaning drier & warmer than normal conditions should be expected.

Your Labor Day Weekend forecast looks gorgeous! Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and highs that will reach the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. By late Saturday night there will be an isolated chance of showers although it looks like most locations will remain dry. A few more clouds are expected Sunday, but it will still be a nice day as highs will be in the 70s & 80s. We begin to see the effects of the ridge by Labor Day as lots of sunshine is expected with temperatures that will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Even warmer highs are anticipated by the middle part of next week as some inland communities could have highs reaching the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Showers ending after sunset with skies clearing for the rest of the night. Lows in the 40s and 50s with a WNW wind 10-20 mph. Some patchy fog possible.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Breezy with northwest winds gusting 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few evening showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 80s with a few 90s possible inland.

