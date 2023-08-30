Sheriff: Florida mom kills 2 children, herself after court order to return 10-year-old son to Maine

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says last Thursday, Brandy Hutchins’ ex-husband flew from...
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says last Thursday, Brandy Hutchins’ ex-husband flew from Maine to Florida to appear in court after Hutchins had not turned over custody of their 10-year-old son.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA (WMTW) - A mother is accused of killing her two children following a custody battle with her ex-husband and father of one of the children.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says last Thursday, Brandy Hutchins’ ex-husband flew from Maine to Florida to appear in court after Hutchins had not turned over custody of their 10-year-old son.

During court, the judge ordered Hutchins to turn over the child to his father by Friday evening.

“There was absolutely zero evidence in the court order or testimony that there was any violence or threat of violence or danger,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

When Hutchins did not turn over the child, detectives worked through the weekend to find the 10-year-old so his father could take him back to Maine, Judd said.

“We pinged phones, we looked for the child,” Judd said during a news conference, adding friends of the family used social media posts to ask for help.

On Sunday, deputies were called to a mobile home in Lake Wales, Florida town, around 12:30 p.m. Officials say they were told Hutchins was in the home with her 19-year-old daughter and the 10-year-old son.

According to Judd, Hutchins murdered her two children and then shot and killed herself.

“I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances,” Judd said. “My heart breaks for all the family, who are devastated for this beautiful 10-year-old child all because mom did not want to turn the child over to the rightful father pursuant to a court order.”

Judd noted Hutchins had no criminal history, saying there was no indentation there should have been violence.

“There is a lot of investigation to still occur. We are heartbroken and devastated over this horrible event,” Judd said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Town of Holden
Holden Police talk safety as first day of school arrives
Canton Crash
Passenger in head-on collision dies day after Oxford County crash
Antonia's Pizzeria
Investigators: $200k recovered after Maine pizzeria failed to properly pay dozens of workers
The steamboat is a major piece of Greenville’s history and a big economic driver for the region.
Iconic steamship ‘Katahdin’ celebrates its 109th birthday