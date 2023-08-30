Rain, Heavy At Times Today, Sunshine & Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A soggy Wednesday is on tap as a cold front moves into the region and combines with some moisture streaming northward from Hurricane Franklin. Early showers will become steadier rain as the morning progresses and continue, heavy at times, into the early and mid-afternoon. The rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east during the mid-afternoon with the chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms continuing through the evening hours. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop will likely produce heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals by evening will average from .25″ to .75″ for most of us with some higher amounts of 1″+ possible closer to the coast and Downeast as well as across the northern third of the state. Temperatures won’t move much today with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. It’ll be humid today too with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Although Hurricane Franklin will be passing well offshore, avoiding any major impacts here in New England, it will be close enough that we will likely see some higher surf and rip currents especially during the time of high tide tonight (10:53 PM) and again Thursday morning (11:27 AM). A High Surf Advisory has been issued for Coastal Hancock & Washington Counties for tonight through Thursday for the potential of some coastal splashover and moderate to strong rip currents. Folks living along the coast will want to keep a close eye on the forecast for updates on the effects from Hurricane Franklin. Any lingering showers will move out early tonight followed by clearing skies as the night progresses. Winds will shift around to the northwest and usher drier, more comfortable air into the region by daybreak. Nighttime lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Our Thursday will feature drier and brighter weather as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. The pressure gradient tightens up a bit Thursday too which will result in a gusty northwest wind up to 25-30 MPH at times. Friday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. That nice weather continues this weekend as high pressure dominates. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. One fly in the ointment for our weekend forecast is an upper-level disturbance forecast to move through Saturday night into Sunday. Most of the data keeps us dry Sunday as the disturbance doesn’t have much moisture to work with but some of the data hints at the potential of a few showers. So stay tuned for Sunday’s forecast as we get closer and fine tune the details. At the least, we’ll see a bit more cloudiness Sunday especially during the morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. A ridge of high pressure building into New England early next week will allow much warmer air to move into the region. We’ll see temperatures in the 80s to possibly near 90° over inland areas Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Rain likely, possibly heavy at times. A few thunderstorms possible too. Rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state this afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine possible late in the day. Humid. Highs between 67°-73°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Showers ending early then clearing skies and turning less humid. Lows between 49°-56°. Winds will become northwest 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Highs between 65°-73°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80.

Sunday: Morning clouds giving way to brightening skies. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

