Penobscot Theatre Company celebrating 50 years in business

Penobscot Theatre Company
Penobscot Theatre Company(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “George Vafiadis started this company 50 years ago with the intent of building a strong and lasting relationship with the community. And I think that that’s really clear that he has done that in the way that people have continued to come and support the theater,” said Jonathan Berry, artistic director of Penobscot Theatre Company.

That support came through at a time when theaters all over struggled.

“Theaters all over the United States are reducing programming or are closing. We are not in that group. But for us to stay out of that group. We need what we’ve always had from Bangor and beyond, which is like incredible support,” said Jen Shepard, executive director of Penobscot Theatre Company.

As live entertainment returned to the stage, so did people to the seats.

“We saw people coming back with “Mary Poppins.” Seven thousand people came and saw that show and we hope that trend continues for the season because we have some great we have some great stuff planned for the 50th,” said Shepard.

And to celebrate that 50 years, Penobscot Theatre Company is bringing back some old favorites as well as some brand new shows.

“We have three shows that are from our past and three shows that are new to our audiences,” said Shepard.

“One of the big shows we’re bringing back is “A Christmas Carol” which I think people will be really excited about,” Shepard added.

The celebration goes beyond the show schedule.

Events like script readings and even a costume gala hope to bring the community together that kept the theater alive for 50 years.

As Penobscot Theatre Company looks towards the next 50 years.

“Through a whole bunch of different opportunities to get people to kind of come through our door and re-experience the Opera House in a different kind of way and re-experience and re-engage with Penobscot Theatre Company. So I’m excited for all of that and just to see sort of where, where we grow,” said Berry.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Old Heating Lodge building
Work underway at site of new restaurant in Bangor
Fresh Start Sober Living
Fresh Start plans new recovery location on Center St.
Corey Woods tattoos a customer
Bangor’s El Dorado Tattoos offers ink from artists across the country
FILE PHOTO: Penobscot Energy Recovery Co.
Foreclosure auction for Orrington trash processing plant postponed again