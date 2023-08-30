Penobscot County Cares hosts online forum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks around Maine gathered online for an Overdose Awareness Forum on Wednesday.

Penobscot County Cares is an organization that began in 2021 to help address housing, medical, and recovery needs in Maine communities.

Made up of over 30 agencies, the group is constantly growing its reach and partnerships.

Aug. 31 is Overdose Awareness Day, so PCC is marking the date with this forum and events.

Two years after they began, agencies are still working together to continue to address hot topics.

“We’re not going to forget about the people that are right in front of us that need our help right now. But I don’t see this problem across the country or in Maine getting, you know, way, way better unless we have fewer people jumping into that stream, upstream and that’s dealing with primary and secondary prevention,” said Gordon Smith, director of Maine’s Opioid Response.

For more information about upcoming Overdose Awareness Events, you can go https://penobscotcountycares.org/ or check out their Facebook page.

