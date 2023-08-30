Passenger in head-on collision dies day after Oxford County crash

CANTON, Maine - A passenger involved in a head-on crash in Oxford County last week has died.

Officials were called to a crash involving two cars on Pleasant Street in Canton Friday.

When authorities arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage in the roadway.

Officials say 75-year-old Paul Brey and his passenger, 54-year-old Jill Larocque collided head-on with 19-year-old Sebastiano Policastro on Pleasant Road.

Officials did not know if anyone was at fault but did say speed and weather are believed to be a factor.

They were all taken to a hospital for injuries.

Larocque died the following day.

The crash remains under investigation.

