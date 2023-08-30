Oakland woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for the death of her toddler

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Oakland woman accused of causing the death of her 14-month-old son pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Augusta today.

22-year-old Ashley Malloy originally pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges and remains out on bail.

State police say Malloy called 911 in November 2021 for her son Karson Malloy who was having a medical emergency.

The baby was taken to the hospital but later died.

During the search of her resident, police found $700,000 worth of fentanyl and other narcotics.

Prosecutors says Karson had enough fentanyl in his system to kill four adults users.

Malloy also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.