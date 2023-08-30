Maine State Housing Authority says heating assistance will be lower this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of low income Maine households benefit from the federal heating assistance program.

“We have had 29,000 households already sign up or sign up to get an appointment,” Thistle said.

But this year, Scott Thistle, Director of Communication for Maine State Housing Authority says the funding will be limited compared to the previous year.

“Pandemic funding starts to wind down, we are going back to sort of pre-pandemic levels of assistance. We expected that we would still receive approximately a $40 million grant from the federal government, that’s about the typical amount that we receive every year here in Maine,” Thistle said.

Last year, the state received an extra $63 million in state funding which provided $1100 in assistance to about 38,000 households.

While Maine State Housing Authority are expecting a 6% increase in funding applications this year, Thistle says the assistance available will be cut in half.

“This year, we are anticipating that the average or typical benefit amount is going to be around $550 and as you can see, that is a 50 percent decrease, Thistle

He says now is the time to plan accordingly.

“It is really meant to help a household supplement their heating bill; it is not meant to pay for all their heating bill,” Thistle

With the current lower prices of heating oil, Thistle says it may be time to take advantage of it.

Charlie Summers, President of Maine Energy Marketers Association, agrees.

“Take a moment, make sure you are thinking about your needs for the winter in terms of home heating, and contact fuel oil or your propane dealer, reach out to them, talk to them, a lot of them right now are offering contact pricing.”

Summers says contract pricing will protect the consumer from price fluctuation, and ultimately a heating crisis in the winter months.

But if you find yourself in a heating emergency, dial 211 Maine for assistance.

“Those operators there, there are amazing partners and they help people connect to the resources that they need,” Thistle said.

