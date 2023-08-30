Dangerous rescue on Maine’s tallest mountain takes nearly 24 hours

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine (WMTW) - Rescue teams spent 21 hours working to rescue six people who got into trouble on Mount Katahdin.

Late Saturday, Baxter State Park rangers climbed Dudley Trail and North Search and Rescue members climbed the Helon Taylor Trail and converged on Knife’s Edge.

North Search and Rescue says the situation was stabilized, but as winds gusted to 30 mph and temperatures dropped, the decision was made to shelter in place and hunker down on the mountain until daylight.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, a Maine National Guard helicopter arrived and within minutes started helping to evacuate people while others started hiking down the Helon Taylor Trail.

Rescuers say they spent the next 11 hours lifting, carrying and guiding the hikers down the mountain. Another rescue team member raced up the mountain with several bottles of water after learning supplies were running low and met the team halfway up the trail.

The team finally arrived at Roaring Brook where the hikers were met by family and friends.

North Search and Rescue said a total of 21 hours was spent in active response to the call.

