Dangerous rescue on Maine’s tallest mountain takes nearly 24 hours

Weather conditions on Mount Katahdin deteriorated, forcing teams to shelter in place
FILE: Close up image of Mt. Katahdin
FILE: Close up image of Mt. Katahdin(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine (WMTW) - Rescue teams spent 21 hours working to rescue six people who got into trouble on Mount Katahdin.

Late Saturday, Baxter State Park rangers climbed Dudley Trail and North Search and Rescue members climbed the Helon Taylor Trail and converged on Knife’s Edge.

North Search and Rescue says the situation was stabilized, but as winds gusted to 30 mph and temperatures dropped, the decision was made to shelter in place and hunker down on the mountain until daylight.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, a Maine National Guard helicopter arrived and within minutes started helping to evacuate people while others started hiking down the Helon Taylor Trail.

Rescuers say they spent the next 11 hours lifting, carrying and guiding the hikers down the mountain. Another rescue team member raced up the mountain with several bottles of water after learning supplies were running low and met the team halfway up the trail.

The team finally arrived at Roaring Brook where the hikers were met by family and friends.

North Search and Rescue said a total of 21 hours was spent in active response to the call.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Gavel
Caribou man pleads guilty for conspiring to distribute and possess drugs
Maine primarily relies on private attorneys contracted to provide counsel for low-income...
ACLU reaches settlement with Maine to overhaul the public defender system
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says last Thursday, Brandy Hutchins’ ex-husband flew from...
Sheriff: Florida mom kills 2 children, herself after court order to return 10-year-old son to Maine
Town of Holden
Holden Police talk safety as first day of school arrives