Caribou man pleads guilty for conspiring to distribute and possess drugs

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou man has pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess drugs.

According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, 41-year-old Jason Cunrod trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Authorities say Cunrod knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy.

When sentenced, Cunrod could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

