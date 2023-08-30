Bangor police investigating reports of counterfeit $100 bills
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are investigating multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills at different businesses around the city.
They say they have identified suspects in several of these cases.
Police are urging businesses to carefully examine larger denomination bills and to call police if they believe they have been the victim of someone passing counterfeit bills.
